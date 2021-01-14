Trump Impeached by House Following Deadly Riot at Capitol

US House of Representatives , Adopts Historic 2nd Impeachment of Trump.

No president has ever been impeached twice in the history of the U.S. The single article of impeachment introduced by House Democrats on Monday was adopted by a vote of 232 to 197.

The article formally charges President Donald Trump with incitement of insurrection in connection to the Jan.

6 storming of the U.S. Capitol.

10 House Republicans broke from Trump, voting to impeach.

.

We know that the president of the United States incited this insurrection, this armed rebellion against our common country, Rep.

Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) House Speaker, via Reuters.

He must go.

He is a clear and present danger to the nation that we all love, Rep.

Nancy Pelosi, (D-CA) House Speaker, via Reuters.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell tweeted that the Senate would not reconvene before the end of Trump's term .

To conduct a Senate impeachment trial.

This means that now that the House has voted to impeach Trump.

Such a trial will be conducted by a Democratic-led Senate