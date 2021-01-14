New York City Terminates Contracts With Trump After US Capitol Riot

New York City Terminates Contracts With Trump After U.S. Capitol Riot.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio has decided to sever the city’s ties with President Donald Trump.

.

The terminated contracts include two ice-skating rinks at Central Park, Trump Golf Links at Ferry Point and the Central Park Carousel.

.

According to de Blasio, the Trump Organization was making an annual profit of about $17 million from those contracts.

.

In an interview on Wednesday, de Blasio said his decision was due to Trump's role in inciting an “insurrection against the U.S. government.”.

Inciting an insurrection against the U.S. government clearly constitutes criminal activity … The City of New York will no longer have anything to do with the Trump Organization, Bill de Blasio, via 'The New York Times'.

The carousel contract cancellation is expected to take effect in 25 days.

The skating rink contracts will end in 30 days, and the golf course could take several months.

.

Amanda Miller, a spokeswoman for the Trump Organization, threatened legal action against the city’s decision.

If they elect to proceed, they will owe the Trump Organization over $30 million … This is nothing more than political discrimination, an attempt to infringe on the First Amendment and we plan to fight vigorously, Amanda Miller, via 'The New York Times'