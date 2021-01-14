US House votes in favour of impeaching President Trump

US House of Representatives on January 13 voted in favour of impeaching outgoing President Donald Trump over the Capitol Hill violence last week.

Trump is now the first-ever US president to be impeached twice.

Trump's impeachment comes just a week before the inauguration of president-elect Joe Biden on January 20.

Now the Senate will hold a trial against Trump in the coming days to arrive at a conclusion whether he was responsible for the Capitol Hill violence or not.

Trump was also impeached last year by the House for "abusing" his presidential powers, however, the Republican-ruled Senate had acquitted him.