Nevada AG joins other attorneys general in condemning Capitol attacks

CONDEMING THE DEADLY PROTEST ATTHE CAPITOL.THEY SENT A LETTER TO ACTINGATTORNEY GENERAL..JEFFREY ROSEN.IT READS IN PART..."WE ALL JUST WITNESSED A VERYDARK DAY IN AMERICA.THE EVENTS OF JANUARY 6...REPRESENT A DIRECT, PHYSICALCHALLENGE TO THE RULE OF LAWAND OUR DEMOCRATIC REPUBLICITSELF......AS AMERICANS, AND THOSECHARGED WITH ENFORCING THE LAW,WE MUST COME TOGETHER TOCONDEMN LAWLESS VIOLENCE,MAKING CLEAR THAT SUCH ACTIONSWILL NOT BE ALLOWED TO GOUNCHECKED."AMAZON IS TRYING TO KEEP....HENDER