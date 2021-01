Lindsey Graham Opposes Impeachment

Republican Sen.

Lindsey Graham criticized the House impeachment efforts on Wednesday.

Graham appeared to shade Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, says Business Insider.

"It is a rushed process that, over time, will become a threat to future presidents," Graham said.

He continued with, "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." Graham broke from Trump and firmly acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 race.