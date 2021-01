Republicans Fear Death Threats From Trump Supporters, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Says So What?

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez criticized her GOP colleagues who are reportedly reluctant to impeach.

Republicans are reporting they fear death threats from Trump's supporters.

Ocasio-Cortez argued that many progressives have dealt with death threats for years.

She stated it's a "privilege" for GOP members to be facing this danger for the first time.

Trump supporters broke into the Capitol building last week violently, causing chaos.