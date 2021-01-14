Lindsey Graham Opposes Impeachment

Republican Sen.

Lindsey Graham criticized the House impeachment efforts on Wednesday.

Graham appeared to shade Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, says Business Insider.

"It is a rushed process that, over time, will become a threat to future presidents," Graham said.

He continued with, "As to Senate leadership, I fear they are making the problem worse, not better." Graham broke from Trump and firmly acknowledged that Biden won the 2020 race.

However, on Tuesday, Graham accompanied Trump on Air Force One for a visit to Alamo, Texas.