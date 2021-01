Trump's Second Impeachment Is The Most Bipartisan In US History

The House of Representatives voted to impeach President Donald Trump on Wednesday.

The impeachment is for "incitement of insurrection", according to Business Insider.

This is regarding his role in catalyzing a deadly siege of the US Capitol on January 6th.

This secondary impeachment is the most bipartisan impeachment vote in US history.

One Republican voted to impeach Trump the first time.

Ten house republicans voted to impeach Trump this time.