Fast-Food Employees To Strike On Friday

Fast-food employees will strike Friday to demand a national minimum wage of at least $15 an hour.

The strike will take place on what would be Martin Luther King Jr's 92nd birthday.

Strike organizer "Fight for 15" is aiming to pressure the Biden-Harris administration.

They hope to prioritize the wage increase to help close the wage gap among workers of color.

$15 an hour and the right to unionize would change the lives of the workers for the better.

In many areas $15 isn't even enough to live on anymore, reports Business Insider.