BREAKING NEWS IN YUBA COUNTY Movie

BREAKING NEWS IN YUBA COUNTY Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: After her husband goes missing, Sue Buttons (Allison Janney), an underappreciated suburban wife, gets a taste of being a local celebrity as she embarks on a search to find him.

She quickly finds herself in over her head, dodging cops, criminals and local reporters all aiming to uncover the truth.

After being overlooked for so long, Sue goes to exaggerated lengths to prolong her "15 minutes of fame" and keep the truth from coming out.

Directed by Tate Taylor starring Allison Janney, Mila Kunis, Awkwafina, Regina Hall, Wanda Sykes, Juliette Lewis, Samira Wiley, Jimmi Simpson, Clifton Collins Jr., Bridget Everett, Dominic Burgess, Keong Sim, Chris Lowell, Matthew Modine, Ellen Barkin release date February 12, 2021 (in theaters and on VOD/Digital)