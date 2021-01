Makar Sankranti 2021: CM Yogi offers prayers at Gorakhnath temple

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered prayers at the Gorakhnath temple on the occasion of Makar Sankranti.

He offered prayers in the wee hours of January 14.

Several devotees also gathered at the temple to celebrate the Makar Sankranti.

Makar Sankranti is celebrated in North India on January 14.

The same festival is celebrated as Pongal in South India whereas people in Northeast celebrate it as Bihu festival.

The festival is dedicated to sun god.