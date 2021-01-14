test title 1

Test description 1 - rasmussen was arrested and charged with theft and felon in possession of a firearm.
His next court date will be february 17.
We're learning more this morning about a harrisburg man facing charges of sex abuse.
According to court documents obtained by kezi-- brian douglas nelson knew his victims and the abuse had been going on for years before his arrest.
Nelson has been a
Rasmussen was arrested and charged with theft and felon in possession of a firearm.
His next court date will be february 17.
We're learning more this morning about a harrisburg man facing charges of sex abuse.
According to court documents obtained by kezi-- brian douglas nelson knew his victims and the abuse had been going on for years before his arrest.
Nelson has been arraigned on 8 charges including sexual abuse.
The 37-year-old appeared in linn county circuit court monday.
He has been charged with 4 counts of sexual abuse and 4 counts of unlawful sexual penetration.
Turning to a health alert..
Alcohol use disorder is a notoriously difficult condition to recover from, as alcohol withdrawal can be a grueling and life- threatening process.
As andrew dymburt shows us, there are a number of therapies to help with this process, but are they always effective?
Alcohol withdrawal can be a traumatic process--with symptoms ranging from tremors