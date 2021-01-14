Instagram is Confused If Azealia Banks Really Ate Her Dead Cat From Her Backyard

Azealia Banks is known for some crazy antics.
More recently, Instagram users are wondering whether or not she ate her dead cat.
Let's discuss.
Azealia Banks is known for some crazy antics.
More recently, Instagram users are wondering whether or not she ate her dead cat.
Let's discuss.
Azealia Banks has become a trending topic on Twitter after posting videos of herself boiling her dead cat.
The 'Anna Wintour' star has gone viral for the wrong reason as she digs up her cat buried three months ago and boils the dead..