Watch: BSF soldiers celebrate Lohri at Poonch camp in J&K

BSF soldiers celebrated Lohri at Poonch in Jammu and Kashmir.

The 72nd battalion of BSF jawans were seen celebrating and dancing on the occasion.

Lohri is celebrated across the nation on January 13.

The soldiers celebrated the festival with fervor and congratulated the countrymen.

They also assured the people of the nation to celebrate the festival with enthusiasm as they were alert at the borders.

Traditionally, Lohri celebrates the onset of the harvest season in Punjab.

Traditionally, Lohri celebrates the onset of the harvest season in Punjab.

Women in traditional attire performed Gidha, a folk dance, at many places.

People also distributed jaggery, peanuts, and popcorns--the three edibles associated with Lohri.

Watch the full video for more.