Protests across Missouri call for Sen. Hawley to resign

SOME MISSOURIANS AREDEMANDING SENATORJOSH HAWLEY RESIGNCITING HIS OBJECTION TOTHE ELECTORAL VOTESHELPED SPUR THECAPITOL RIOTS.PROTESTS TOOK PLACE INSAINT LOUIS -- COLUMBIA --AND HERE IN KANSAS CITY--IN EACH LOCATION -- ACOUPLE DOZEN PEOPLESHOWED UP.TODAY THE SENATORRELEASED AN OP-ED ONWHY HE DID OBJECT.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER ANDRESGUTIERREZ HAS MORE.THOUGH IT WASN'T A BIGCROWD THEY WEREDETERMINED TO MAKESURE SENATOR JOSHHAWLEY KNEW THEY THINKHE SHOULD RESIGN.Becca Anderson/protester/I'm a missourian.

And I don'twant somebody that incitescoups and continues to pushlies, and enables violence tbe representing me.THE 30 OR SO ACTIVISTSGATHERED OUTSIDE THEFEDERAL COURTHOUSETHAT CONTAINS HAWLEYKANSAS CITY OFFICE...A MEMBER OF THE "REALJUSTICE NETWORKDELIVERED MORE THAN127 THOUSASIGNATURES FROM ACHANGE.ORG PETITIONDEMANDING THAT HAWLEYLEAVE OFFICE.Justice Horn/Event co-organizerWhat we saw in The nation'scapital transcends politictranscends ages.

And we, Imean, our senator incited thatAndres Gutierrez/Reporting/This evening's protest comon the same day Hawleywrote an op ed published in asoutheast Missouri newspaperexplaining his actions that hetook on Capitol Hill last week.IN IT HAWLEYCHARACTERIZES THEACCUSATIONS THAT HHELPED INCITE THE RIOTAS "CORROSIVE ANDDANGEROUS."HE WENT ON TO SAY INPART: "SOME WONDEREDWHY I STUCK WITH MYOBJECTION FOLLOWINGTHE VIOLENCE AT THECAPITOL.

THE REASON ISSIMPLE: I WILL NOT BOWTO A LAWLESS MOB, ORALLOW CRIMINALS TODROWN OUT THELEGITIMATE CONCERNS OFMY CONSTITUENTS.""YOU HAVE BROUGHT THEREAL SHAME TO AMERICYOU TED CRUZ.

YOU JOSHHAWLEYTHE LINCOLN PROJECT, AGROUP RUN BY ANTI-TRUMP REPUBLICANS,HAVE RELEASED SEVERALADS TARGETING HAWLEY.THE HEAD OF THE GROUPTOLD ST.

LOUIS PUBLICRADIO THEY'LL RUN THEATTACK ADS AGAINSTHAWLEY UNTIL HERESIGNS OR IS EXPELLED.WE REACHED OUT TOHAWLEY'S OFFICE FOR ARESPONSE TO THE ADSAND HAVE NOT HEARDBACK YET.IN KANSAS CITY.

