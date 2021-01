'Jallikattu' begins in Madurai amid COVID pandemic

The festival of Jallikattu began in Avaniyapuram area of Tamil Nadu's Madurai.

Over 200 bulls are participating in the competition on January 14.

Medical check-up of bulls was conducted before the bull fight commenced.

In the wake of COVID-19 pandemic, state government directed that the number of players should not be more than 150 at an event and COVID negative certificate is mandatory for all of them.

Number of spectators should not to be more than 50% of the total gathering.