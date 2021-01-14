Opening session: Equity indices trade lower, IT scrips under pressure

Equity benchmark indices traded lower during early hours on Thursday dragged by technology stocks.

At 10:15 am, the BSE S-P Sensex was down by 199 points or 0.4 per cent at 49,293 while the Nifty 50 slipped by 48 points or 0.33 per cent to 14,517.Sectoral indices at the National Stock Exchange were mixed with Nifty IT dipping by 2.1 per cent.

Banking and FMCG were in the green.

Among stocks, Wipro dropped by 3.7 per cent to Rs 441.65 per share as traders booked profits.

HCL Technologies and Infosys fell by 3.2 per cent each, and Tech Mahindra by 2 per cent.