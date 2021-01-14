COVID-19 vaccination to be done at 81 locations in Delhi on Jan 16: Delhi Govt

Ahead of COVID-19 vaccination drive, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced that the drive will be held at 81 locations in the national capital on January 16 and it will later increase to 175 and then 1000.

"COVID-19 vaccination will be done at 81 locations in Delhi on 16th January.

Around 100 people will be vaccinated at each of these locations in a day.

Vaccination will be done on four days a week - Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

We will begin with 81 centres, it will then be increased to 175 in a few days and then to 1,000 centres across Delhi," said CM Kejriwal.

He further said, "So far, we have received 2,74,000 doses of vaccine from the Centre.

Each person will be administered two doses and Centre provides 10% extra vaccine, taking damage into account.

So, the 2,74,000 doses will be sufficient for around 1,20,000 health workers."