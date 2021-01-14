Former Clinton adviser: Donald Trump could be barred from holding public office

Courtesy: BBC Breakfast.
No pre-roll ads.
Max 60 secs.
Former adviser to BillClinton's White House chief of staff, Laura Schwartz, speaks to BBC Breakfastabout Donald Trump's second impeachment and what it could mean for hispolitical career.
Courtesy: BBC Breakfast.
No pre-roll ads.
Max 60 secs.
Former adviser to BillClinton's White House chief of staff, Laura Schwartz, speaks to BBC Breakfastabout Donald Trump's second impeachment and what it could mean for hispolitical career.
Tucker Carlson opened his Fox News show on Wednesday night with an unhinged rant that took shots at basically everyone. It’s not..
The U.S. House of Representatives on Tuesday voted to urge Vice President Mike Pence to start the U.S. Constitution's 25th..