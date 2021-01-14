Nepal: Police crackdown on demonstrators opposing Parliament Dissolution

Police cracked down and arrested dozens of agitating protestors in Kathmandu city as nationwide protests against dissolution of parliament are continued.

The protest led by the Nepal student Union involved symbolic tonsuring of heads to express displeasure.

The event, however, was intervened by the security forces after a short scuffle.Streets of Kathmandu have enraged with anti-government slogans after Nepal's beleaguered Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli announced new dates for elections dissolving parliament in December last year.

Move of Prime Minister Oli, which is claimed to be unconstitutional, has been challenged in the Supreme Court.

A total of 13 petitions have been filed against the move.

Hearing on the case has already started with the next hearing scheduled for January 15.