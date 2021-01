Genome sequencing lab launched in view of new COVID-19 strain at Delhi airport

CSIR-Institute of Genomics and Integrative Biology (CSIR-IGIB) and SpiceHealth launched genome sequencing lab at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport on January 14.

It has been launched to identify and contain the new mutant variant of COVID-19.

The number of persons found infected with the mutant UK strain of COVID-19 rose to 109.