COCOON movie clip - She doesn't bite

COCOON movie clip - She doesn't bite - Plot synopsis: In the heat of a shimmering Berlin summer, Nora spends her days as a third wheel to her older sister Jule and her best friend Aylin.

They think and talk only of boys and how to keep thin, whilst wandering the vibrant city streets taking selfies and juvenile social media videos.

But when Nora meets older student Romy, a friendship blossoms and Nora falls fast in love for the first time.

As the hottest summer on record comes to a close, things will never be the same for Nora - the butterfly has emerged from her cocoon.

A true depiction of the trials and triumphs of female adolescence, Cocoon is a raw and honest coming-of-age tale that every woman can relate to.