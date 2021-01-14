Red Woods Movie (2021)

Red Woods Movie (2021) trailer - Plot synopsis: A group of urban explorers gathers in Pennsylvania’s Redstone County Forest to capture footage of abandoned houses and tell their stories.

But these “house chasers” get more than they bargained for when, after a series of grisly discoveries, they become the subjects of a different kind of story … one in which they are the ones being chased.

Trapped in a swathe of woods so remote there’s only one way in or out, they quickly discover there is evil in their midst.

One among them has devised a insidious plot to construct a tale of terror using his victims’ own footage - and their fates will lie at the whim of his deadly game.

With cameras rolling, they must navigate a killer’s “playground” of destruction, because their escape is not part of his script.

With its genre-bending approach, Red Woods delivers a fresh take on modern horror.