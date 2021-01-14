Covid vaccinations start at Boots branch in Halifax

82-year-old Victoria Watling became the first person to receive the coronavirus vaccine at the Boots pharmacy in Halifax.

Boots and Superdrug branches are among the six stores across England which started administering the Covid vaccine today.

Clinical pharmacist Bhavika Mistry, who administered the Oxford AstraZeneca jab spoke of the importance of opening smaller hubs around the country which she said are “more accessible” to local communities.

Report by Blairm.

