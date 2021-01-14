‘2021 will be celebrated as Golden Victory Year’: Army Chief at Veterans’ Day

The Indian Armed forces celebrated Veterans’ Day 2021.

A wreath-laying ceremony was held at the newly created Victory at Sea Monument ‘Gaurav Stambh’ in Mumbai.

All three service chiefs lauded the contribution of veterans and said that they are committed to protecting their interests.

‘Some of our veterans have expressed disappointment that 50 years celebration of the 1971 war is not being given importance.

This year will be celebrated as 'Golden Victory Year' to mark 1971 war victory and various programmes would be organised across the country like exhibition, parade among other things,’ Army Chief general MM Naravane said.

IAF Chief Air Marshal RKS Bhadauria and Navy Chief Karambir Singh also expressed gratitude to veterans for the service to the nation.

The day was chosen as recognition of the services rendered by the first Commander-in-Chief of Indian Armed Forces, Field Marshal KM Cariappa, OBE who retired on this day in 1953.

