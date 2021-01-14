Trump impeached for a second time, will he be removed before Biden takes office?| Oneindia News

The US House of Representatives impeached President Donald Trump on Wednesday for a second time just days before he is scheduled to leave office raising questions about what happens next.

Here are some of the possible scenarios after the House impeached Trump for inciting last week's attack by his supporters on the US Capitol as Congress certified Democrat Joe Biden's presidential election victory.

The House voted 232-197 to impeach the president, with 10 members of Trump's Republican Party joining 222 Democrats.

Now that Trump has been impeached, it is up to Democratic House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to submit the article of impeachment to the Senate.

The Senate would then hold a trial.

