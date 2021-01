Andy Murray Australian Open appearance in doubt after positive test for coronavirus

Andy Murray’s participation at the Australian Open is in doubt after he testedpositive for coronavirus.

The former world number one was due to travel toAustralia on one of the 18 charter flights laid on by tournament organisersbut is still isolating at home.

The PA news agency understands that Murray,who is said to be in good health, is hoping to be able to arrive in Australiaat a later date and participate in the year’s first grand slam, which beginson February 8 in Melbourne.