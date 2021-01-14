Covid vaccinations start at community pharmacy in Cheshire

Coronavirus vaccinations have begun at a community pharmacy in Cheshire.

Andrews pharmacy in Macclesfield, along with Boots and Superdrug branches are among the six stores across England which started administering the Covid vaccine today.

82-year-old Robert Salt was first to be inoculated on the opening day by director and pharmacist Andrew Hodgson who said he felt "honoured" to be part of the immunisation process.

Report by Blairm.

