Police release footage of 'shocking' examples of lockdown breaches after fining 142 people in just one weekend

Police have released footage of officers dealing with "shocking and ridiculous" examples of lockdown breaches after fining 142 Covidiots in just a single weekend.Leicestershire Police said a total of £57,800 penalty notices were dished out across their force area between Friday (8/1) and Sunday (10/1).They included a group of boy racers who gathered for a car meet in Castle Donington and a house party of more than 30 people in Leicester city centre.
Dozens of "travellers" broke lockdown rules to "attend a wake"
SWNS STUDIO
Dozens of "travellers" broke lockdown rules to "attend a wake" being held on a static caravan site.Onlookers said 100 police rushed..