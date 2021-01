20,000 National Guard troops deploying to DC to help with security ahead of inauguration

MARYLAND, ARE BECOMING MORELIKE FORTRESSES, WITH THEINAUGURATION SET FOR NEXTWEEK.

EARLIER THIS WEEK THEF-B-I ISSUED A WARNINGPOSSIBLE ARMED PROTESTSBREAKING OUT LIKE WHATHAPPENED LAST WEEK AT THECAPITOL.

WMAR-2 NEWSKNIGHT IS LIVE THIS MORNIWITH THIS STORYLOTS OF COMMENTS ON SOCIALMEDIA ABOUT THE INCREASEDPRESENCE OF LAW ENFORCEMENT ATTHE U-S CAPITOL& JOURNALISTSWHO COVER D-C SHARING HOWDIFFICULT IT IS TO NOW TO GETAROUND THERE& I-D BADGESCONSTANTLY BEING CHECKED... ANOFFICER OR NATIONAL GUARDSMANAROUND EVERY CORNER.

AND THENTHESE IMAGES GOING VIRAL OFMEMBERS OF THE NATIONAL GUARDON BREAK DURING THEIR 24- HOURROTATIONS& TAKING NAPSWHEREVER THEY COULD FIND APLACE IN THE CAPITOL TO LAYTHEIR HEAD.

THERE ARE SOME20-THOUSAND NATIONAL GUARDSMENIN D-C RIGHT NOW& INCLUDINGONE- THOUSAND FROM MARYLAND.THEY ARE THERE TO PREVENTRIOTS LIKE WHAT WE SAW LASTWEEK FROM HAPPENING IN THEDAYS LEADING UP TO THEINAUGURATION.

PRESIDENT TRUMPRELEASED A TAPED STATEMENTYESTERDAY& CALLING ON HISSUPPORTERS TO REMAIN CALM ANDPEACEFUL DURING HIS FINAL DAYSIN OFFICE.

:43-1:00 "Whetheryou are on the right or on theleft, a Democrat or aRepublican.

There is never ajustification for violence.

Noexcuses, no exceptions,America is a nation of laws."AND IN ANNAPOLIS& TODAY IS THESECOND DAY OF THE GENERAASSEMBLY.

LAWMAKERS ARE BEINGGREETED BY EXTRA CAPITOL ANDSTATE POLICE.

THERE ARE ALSOSTRICTER I-D PROTOCOLS FORLAWMAKERS AND JOURNALISTS TOGET INTO THE STATE HOUSECOMPLEX.

PUBLIC ACCESS TOTHOSE BUILDINGS IS ALREADYRESTRICTED DUE TO COVID-19RIGHT NOW& ANNAPOLIS POLICEAND THE GOVERNOR SAY THERE ARENO CREDIBLE THREATS BEING MADETOWARD THE STATE CAPITAL& BUTTHE F-B-I CONTINUES TO WARNSTATES TO BE ON HIGH ALERTFROM NOW UNTIL INAUGURATIONDAY NEXT WEDNESDAY.

IKNIGHT FOR WMAR-2 NEWSSTATE LAWMAKERS ARE BACK TOWORK AND THERE ARE SOM