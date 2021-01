House impeaches President Trump for second time

U-S SENATE WILL START..

BUTTHE REPUBLICAN LEADER IN THESENATE, MITCH MCCONNELL SAYSIT WILL*NOT BE BEFORE THE ENDOF HIS TERM IN OFFICE.

ONWEDNESDAY, THE HOUSE OFREPRESENTATIVES IMPEACHED THEPRESIDENT FOR THE SECOND TIME- THAT'S NEVER HAPPENEDBEFORE.

10 REPUBLICANS VOTEDWITH DEMOCRATS, IN FAVOR OFIMPEACHMENT - FOR "INCITEMENTOF INSURRECTION" AFTER LASTWEEK'S RIOT AT THE U-SCAPITOL... ABC'S FAITH ABUBEYHAS THE LATEST FROWASHINGTON...SCRIPT: A STINGING BIPARTISANREBUKE OF PRESIDENT TRUMP ASHIS 4-YEAR TERM COMES TO ACLOSE WITH ANOTHER IMPEACHMENTON HIS LEGACY.

SOT NEWHOUSE:"There was a domestic threatat the door of the Capitol andhe did nothing to stop it."SOURCES TELLING ABC NEWS THEPRESIDENT ANGRILY WATCHED ONTELEVISION AS HOUSE LAWMAKERSPUT HIM IN THE HISTORY BOOKSAS THE ONLY U.S. PRESIDENT TOBE IMPEACHED TWICE.

SOT PELOSI"He must go.

He is a clear andpresent danger to the nationthat we all love." HOUSESPEAKER NANCY PELOSI SIGNINGTHE ARTICLE OF SIGNING THEARTICLE OF IMPEACHMENT SOONAFTER THE DECISIVE VOTE.

TENREPUBLICAN LAWMAKERS JOININGDEMOCRATS TO CONDEMN THEPRESIDENT FOR RILING UP HISSUPPORTERS WHO STORMED THEU.S. CAPITOL LAST WEEK IN ADEADLY SIEGE.

SOT CICCILLINE:"They searched the hall ofthis building for the vicepresident who they wanted tohang for treason.

They overranthe office of the speaker whothey came to assassinate.

Theysought above all else to seizecontrol of the governmentthe name of Donald Trump."TRUMP RELEASING A VIDEOSTATEMENT SOON*AFTE* THEIMPEACHMENT VOTE BUT MAKING NOREFERENCE TO THE HISTORIC DAYINSTEAD DISTANCING HIMSELFFROM THE VIOLENT MOB.

TRUMP:No true supporter of minecould ever endorse politicalviolence MEANTIME HEIGHTENEDSECURITY IN THE NATION'SCAPITAL AS THE INVESTIGATIONCONTINUES INTO THE RIO.THOUSANDS OF NATIONALGUARDSMEN -- MANY ARMED --SURROUNDING THE BUILDING .SOMERESTING IN THE HALLS OCONGRESS BETWEEN SHIFTSNATS/RIOT MORE THAN 30 HOUSEDEMOCRATS NOW CALLING FOR ANIMMEDIATE INVESTIGATION INTOMEMEBERS OF CONGRESS WHO THEYSAY ACTED "SUSPICIOUSLY" ANDGAVE QUOTE "RECONNAISSANCE"TOURS OF THE CAPITOL THE DAYBEFORE THE ATTACK TAG: In astatement President electBiden says the Capitol hillriot was a planned andcoordinated attack and thatthe Senate should move forwardwith both the impeachmenttrial and the nation's urgentbusiness.

Faith Abubey, ABCNews Washington.SECURITY CONTINUES TO BE TOPPRIORITY BOTH IN WASHINGTOND-C AND IN ANNAPOLIS, WI