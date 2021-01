Low-key Pongal celebrations in Rameswaram due to pandemic

Pongal and Makar Sankranti, the harvest festivals were celebrated across South India on January 14.

People in Rameswaram, celebrated the festival simply this year.

They made 'rangoli' and their ritual delicacies.

Due to the pandemic, people avoided public gatherings this year.

Pongal is a four-day-long harvest festival observed by people of Tamil Nadu.