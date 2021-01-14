Trump First US President in History to be Impeached Twice

Donald Trump is the first US President in history to be impeached twice.

He was charged with ‘inciting insurrection’ over last week’s deadly Capitol siege.

Although Trump called on his followers to remain peaceful, unprecedented security precautions were taken for the impeachment hearing.

The president’s impeachment trial will not take place until after he leaves office however lawmakers could vote to bar him from holding political office ever again.

Report by Shoulderg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn