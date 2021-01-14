At least 16 shoppers caught not wearing masks in just seven minute period

Shocking images taken at a single supermarket show dozens of shoppers failing to wear a face mask on the deadliest day of the pandemic so far.

At least 16 people were caught on camera within just a seven minute period as they browsed the aisles of Asda without a face covering on Wednesday (13/10).

Supermarkets this week vowed to crack down on people refusing to wear masks in stores with some employing bouncers at the entrances to enforce the rules.

But many customers visiting the branch in Smethwick, West Mids., were seen without a mask amid concerns many are just blatantly flouting the law.