BJP has made MCDs bankrupt: Dy CM Manish Sisodia

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister, Manish Sisodia accused BJP of making North and East municipal corporations bankrupt.

He further said that the MCDs are not in a position to pay the salaries of their employees.

"North and East municipal corporations are bankrupt, they have Rs 12 crore and Rs 99 lakh in their bank accounts respectively.

They have a loan amount of Rs 6,276 crore to be paid to the Delhi government.

BJP has left the MCDs bankrupt.

In 14 years of corrupt rule, BJP has sucked the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD).

The municipal corporations are not in a state to pay the salaries of their employees," said Dy CM Manish Sisodia during a press conference on January 14.