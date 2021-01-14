Americans blame mindless eating and weight gain on doom-scrolling and boredom

Seven in 10 Americans are panicking about their New Year's resolutions, according to new research.

A new survey asked 2,000 census-balanced Americans about their time in quarantine and found that a whopping 71% of respondents said they'll be pursuing weight loss goals for the New Year and nearly seven in 10 respondents are feeling pressured to get their healthy eating back on track.

Despite the end in sight with vaccine rollouts, the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on Americans' eating habits - and there's some quarantine weight to show for it.

Furthermore, and perhaps equally alarming, another seven in 10 said their eating habits have progressively gotten worse as the pandemic continues.

That being said, 67% said they'll be taking a new approach to this resolution in 2021.

Conducted by OnePoll on behalf of Nutrisystem, the survey found that 76% of people said they're eating more during the workday during the pandemic because of their proximity to their kitchen.

And nearly 30% now go to their fridge more than 10 times a day.

Nearly three-quarters of respondents also said they think more people than ever will be pursuing weight loss goals in the new year thanks to quarantine weight gain.

Sixty-five percent of respondents said mindless eating has contributed to their quarantine weight gain, as they watch TV, scroll through their phones - and when they're just bored.

Late night snacking also increased for 67% of respondents during the pandemic.

The survey also asked respondents to reflect on the impact their metabolism has on weight gain - and 70% said it was a rude awakening when they couldn't eat like they used to.

Nearly seven in 10 respondents also said that it's been more difficult to lose weight, feeling that their metabolism has slowed - and 62% said they aren't able to enjoy certain foods anymore.

"Studies have shown that a personalized approach to nutrition leads to better and more sustained adherence," said Courtney McCormick, MPH, RDN, LDN, manager, clinical research and nutrition, Nutrisystem.

"And in a recent clinical study testing the personalized Nutrisystem program, which integrates the science of metabolic adaptation, users sustained steady weight loss results while enjoying the foods they love." Their struggles with a slowing metabolism may also contribute to the top reason why Americans aren't successfully losing weight - a lack of motivation.

Sixty-six percent of those polled said that healthy eating is too much of a hassle - and a further 68% feel like they always have to sacrifice taste when eating healthy.

"Losing weight and eating healthy doesn't have to be about depriving yourself," adds McCormick.

"You can absolutely enjoy the foods you love and still lose weight."