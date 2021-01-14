False neagtive results for Covid? Reasons why it happens | Oneindia News
False neagtive results for Covid? Reasons why it happens | Oneindia News

If you have tested negative for Covid-19 it does not mean you do not have the potential to infect.

A false negative is also possible on the more reliable RT-PCR test.

Here is what we know so far.

#CovidTest #PCRtest #antigen