Sonu Sood: The concept of 'Pagal nahi hona' is very special | Sonu Sood's talk about his first music video

Actor Sonu Sood was recently snapped by the shutterbugs at the inaugral event of Cricfit premire league.
The actor looked handsome in camoflauge shirt and green pants.
He styled his outfit with black sunglasses.
#Sonusood
Actor Sonu Sood was recently snapped by the shutterbugs at the inaugral event of Cricfit premire league.
The actor looked handsome in camoflauge shirt and green pants.
He styled his outfit with black sunglasses.
#Sonusood
Actor Sonu Sood recently dropped the first look poster of his first music video 'Pagal nahi hona' co-starring actress Sunanda..