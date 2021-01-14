War Memorial Coliseum COVID-19 vaccination site 'ray of hope' as cases surge in Allen County

The Allen County Health Department says the vaccine comes at no cost to the patient.

A vaccination clinic in Expo IV at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum COVID-19 will open to the public on Wednesday.

Tonight - an inside look at the allen county war memorial coliseum covid-19 mass vaccination site... which opens to the public tomorrow.

First lets remind you who can and cannot get a vaccine.its available to those age 80 and older....healthcare workers and first responders who have face-to-face interactions...or work in a public-facing position that requires in- person contact.the allen county health department says the vaccine comes at no cost to the patient.

Fox 55's nico pennisi tells us how you can get a shot if you meet those criteria.

I'm at the war memorial coliseum that by this time tomorrow will be administering hundreds of covid-19 vaccines to allen county residents.

Allen county health commissioner dr. matthew sutter says we're noticing an uptick in cases and positivity rates after new years.

A new public health order moving allen county back to red restrictions will take effect january 13 at 12 a.m.

"we've seen more than 8,000 hoosiers die of this and more than 500 people in allen county.

We continue to lose people every day.

On average, 70 hoosiers a day are dying of covid-19."

Sutter sutter says vaccines are a ray of hope amidst this crisis."there's been an unprecedented move towards vaccines.

We've seen vaccines develop faster than ever before and we've seen them turn out to be incredibly effective."

Sutter the vaccines have been found in trials to be 94 to 95 percent effective in preventing covid-19 infections.the department will be providing the moderna vaccine, which requires two doses administered at least 28 days apart."we are fully booked almost for this week and well into next week.

So clearly there's a lot of need and we're very happy to see that."

Waldron department administrator mindy waldron says due to limited supply, vaccines are available by appointment-only.

"whether they schedule online or via the 2-1-1 call-in system to make their appointment and register.

We highly encourage folks to fully register.

It takes many minutes longer per person when we have to register you here."

Waldron the centers for disease control and prevention says it typically takes a few weeks for the body to build immunity after the second vaccination.

You'll be able to schedule your second appointment at the department's clinic after receiving the first dose.

Common side effects are temporary and are generally mild, including fatigue, headache and sometimes fever.

Sutter encourages people not to be afraid of serious side effects like allergic reactions as they have been rare so far.

"out of the first two million doses there have been 11 cases of this, so that's about one in 190,000.

However, it does happen and we're taking every precaution."

Standup: to start, the health department will be vaccinating about 800 people a week.

In the coming months, they have the capacity to vaccinate 1200- 1400 a day.

At the war memorial coliseum i'm nico pennisi fox 55 news those coming to the vaccination site should wear a mask and bring a photo id, proof of age, or verification of current employment as a healthcare worker or first responder in indiana, as well as their health insurance card to their appointment.

You can login to the website at our-shot dot i-n dot gov or by calling