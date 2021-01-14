ISDH: 220,000 people have received at least the fist shot of vaccine

Right now Indiana is receiving 79,000 doses a week.

Department of health nearly 220-thousand people have received their first dose of covid-19 vaccine in the state.

Over 40-thousand hoosiers have received their second dose of covid-19 vaccine.

Along with that 455- thousand hoosier are scheduled to be vaccinated by the end of the month.

Since opening up the vaccine for 70 to 79 year old 59,723 have registered for their appointments just today.

State health commissioner dr. kristina box says..

No vaccine is being wasted.

Indiana has accounted for nearly every dose that we have received and the number of people have already been vaccinated or what have scheduled an appointment we are not sitting on doses of vaccine and we never will.

The state says once they start receiving more vaccine they have the infrastructure in place to start mass vaccinated people when the time comes.

For now though they plan on focusing on older hoosiers.

Hoosiers who are 70 years of age and older account for 78 percent of covid deaths in the state.

