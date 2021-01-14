Tippecanoe County vaccine clinic running smoothly so far

If people can continue following directions, they're expecting the process to flow well as more people become eligible for the Covid-19 vaccine.

Tippecanoe County Health leaders say the process is running smoothly overall.

We've previously reported, it officially opened its doors this monday.

The first and most important step is getting registered.

Right now, people ages 70 and older are the only members of the general public eligible for the covid-19 vaccine.

The county health department administrator is calling on the community to help with registration.

Leaders are finding people within this age range are having a harder time understanding the registration website.

The actual vaccine process takes less than 25 minutes.

Khala hochstedler said it's important they make the process easy so it doesn't deter people from getting vaccinated.

We're really encouraging you to make the appointment and get the vaccine because we're tired everyday of running the death report and seeing another name on it.

We now have hope and we have the end to covid-19.

When you arrive at the clinic, you'll call the number on the door to check-in.

From there, they'll call you in, you'll get the shot, then wait 15 minutes to be monitored.

You'll also book your next appointment before leaving.

According to the indiana state department of health