Marcus Rashford insists his child food poverty campaign is only just beginning

Manchester United striker Marcus Rashford has pledged he is only at thebeginning of a long campaign to end child food poverty and his bid to makesure the next generation start life with a level playing field.

Englandinternational Rashford has seen his profile raised on and off the field duringthe Covid-19 pandemic, with the 23-year-old awarded an MBE during October inthe delayed Queen’s Birthday Honours list.