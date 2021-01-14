Evansville Senior Speaks on Getting First Pfizer Dose

After his 97-year-old father got his first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine Monday, Dave Mangia, who is in his early seventies, was happy to follow in his footsteps, when his age group got fast tracked Wednesday.

With one man who rolled up his sleeves last week, there was just five hundred seniors -- who signed up to get vaccinated -- and now there are forty thousand signed up and i spoke with one seventy two year old hoosier who was excited to roll up his sleeve for his first dose of the pfizer vaccine.

" i'm excited about getting it -- it's a terrible disease -- i've known some people who have been in the hospital five weeks."

Maybe it will make me a little safer about being able to be out in the public."

Gov holcomb says those seventy and older making up seventy eight percent of the covid-19 deaths in the state "to that 70 range -- now all of a suddenly -- we are able to accommodate a whole lot more of the population -- which is incredible."

While nearly most of the two hundred seniors who got their first dose of at the vanderburgh county health department tuesday were eighty and over seniors -- they did use about five doses on some younger people that are a part of a special waiting list -- of those ages sixty to sixty nine "if those that are eligible have not been scheduled or someone did not show up as an example -- want to make sure that vaccine still goes to use before it expires."

Health care leaders were not prepared to start vaccinating so many-- so soon -- but they are working to get them scheduled as for those not eligible to get vaccinated just yet -- "your time will come" and while there is no set date yet for when the eligibility for those sixty and older will completely open -- deaconess leaders say they expect it will come sooner rather than later -- but for now -- they will have to wait to be called