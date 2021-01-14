Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 567,338; 8,643 deaths

The Allen County Department of Health announced there are now 30,835 cases and 512 deaths as of Monday.

Now let's take a look at latest covid numbers across the state.indiana reports 30 new deaths and three-thousand, 7-hundred-26 new cases tonight.

This increases the state's total number of deaths to more than 86-thousand and cases to more than 567-thousand.

27 percent of i-c-u beds are available in indiana hospitals.

73 percent of ventilators are available.

Around our region...allen county reporting one hundred 42 cases.the total now stands at 30 thousand six hundred and 65.defiance adding 93 cases.

Dekalb adds 67 since saturday.

Grant adds 39 cases.huntington adds 18 cases.

Lagrange adding 8 cases and one death.

Noble adds 39 cases.paulding adds 37.steuben adds 20 cases and one death.wabash adds 12 cases.whitley adding 18 cases and one death.and williams adds 53 cases