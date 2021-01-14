10 GOP House members voted to impeach President Trump

The GOP votes were in sharp contrast to the unanimous support for Trump among House Republicans when he was first impeached by Democrats in 2019.

Ten Republican House members voted to impeach President Donald Trump over the deadly insurrection at the Capitol.

A historic first.the house impeaching president trump for a second time.

Thanks for joining usdonald trump is now the first president in history to be impeached twice.the vote comes one week after a violent mob took over the capitol.

Congress passed the measure 232 to 197.

House democrats voting in agreement of an impeachment with 10 republicans supporting the efforts.the impeachment is a direct result of trump's role in inciting last week's riot at the capitol.

