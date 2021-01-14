Skip to main content
Thursday, January 14, 2021

600 Indiana National Guard troops going to DC to aid Biden security for inauguration

About 600 Indiana National Guard soldiers are being sent to Washington, D.C., to help with security for next week’s inauguration of President-elect Joe Biden.

Officials are preparing for possible armed protests at the state capitol in indianapolis.

Indiana state police superintendent doug carter says the department is currently monitoring the situation, but they haven't received any threats.

Carter says preparations are being made with other agencies, including the national guard and indianapolis police to ensure everyone's safety.

3 governor holcomb will be sending 625 indiana national guard soldiers to washington d.c., to help with security for next's week inauguration of president-elect joe biden.

Guard soldiers will leave on saturday and stay through

