Indiana coronavirus cases increase to 574,119; 8,790 deaths

The Indiana State Department of Health's county metrics map indicates seven counties in northeast Indiana are now in the red when it comes to COVID-19 levels of spread.

Lets take a look at the state metrics map.you can see how many counties are in the red in indiana.only four counties in northeast indiana re in the orange...those are wabash..

Huntington... adams and jay.

They're four of 19 counties not in the red.

Taking a look at covid numbers in the state.the indiana department of health reporting three thousand six hundred and 86 enw positive cases.this brings the total to over 74 thousand.59 new deaths brings the total number of deaths to 8 thousand 7 hundred 90.

25 percent of i-c-u beds are currently available...and 73 percent of ventilators are available as well.

Aruond our region...a big jump in allen county deaths.

Allen county adding 183 cases and 19 deaths..this is due to a delay in reporting.this brings the total to five hundred 37 deaths and 31 thousand 220 cases.defiance adds 138 cases.dekalb adds 14 cases and one death.huntington adds 14 cases and one death.

Noble adds 25 cases.steuben adds 16 cases.wabash adds 24 cases.wells adds 28.whitley adds