James Harden Is Traded to Brooklyn Nets in Blockbuster Deal

According to ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski and The Athletic's Shams Charania, the trade is part of a four-team deal.

Victor Oladipo, Dante Exum and Rodions Kurucs will head to Houston.

The Rockets will also acquire four first-round picks and four first-round pick swaps.

Jarrett Allen and Taurean Prince will leave the Brooklyn Nets for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

The Pacers will get Caris LeVert and a second-round pick in exchange for Oladipo.

The deal comes as Harden recently called the Rockets "just not good enough.".

We’re just not good enough — obviously, chemistry, talent-wise, just everything — and it was clear these last few games, James Harden, via statement.

In Brooklyn, Harden will be reunited with former Thunder teammate Kevin Durant