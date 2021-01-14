All Passengers Entering US Must Now Provide Proof of Negative COVID-19 Test

On Tuesday, the CDC announced an expansion of its COVID-19 regulations for air travelers.

Beginning January 26, all passengers entering the United States must provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test.

Testing before and after travel is a critical layer to slow the introduction and spread of COVID-19.

This strategy is consistent with the current phase of the pandemic and more efficiently protects the health of Americans, CDC, via statement.

Per the CDC’s guidance, the COVID-19 viral test must occur three days prior to the flight’s scheduled departure.

Either physical or digital documentation of the results must be given to the airline in order to board the plane.

If a passenger refuses to get tested or doesn’t provide adequate proof, they won't be able to board the plane.

According to CDC Director Robert Redfield, when combined with other safety precautions, this new rule will help make travel “safer” and “healthier.” .

Testing does not eliminate all risk, but when combined with a period of staying at home and everyday precautions like wearing masks and social distancing, it can make travel safer, healthier, and more responsible by reducing spread on planes, in airports, and at destinations, Robert Redfield, via statement