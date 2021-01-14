Tom Hanks to Host Biden Inauguration TV Special ‘Celebrating America’

In honor of President-elect Joe Biden’s upcoming inauguration, multiple networks and streamers are teaming up to celebrate the occasion.

The 90-minute TV special, ‘Celebrating America,’ will be hosted by Tom Hanks, a long-time Biden supporter.

It will air on ABC, NBC, CBS, MSNBC and CNN at 8:30pm ET on January 20.

Additionally, it will be available on platforms such as Amazon Prime, YouTube, Twitter, Microsoft Bing, Fox’s NewsNOW and more.

According to a description of the event, the special will “spotlight American heroes.".

We have witnessed countless heroes this past year step up to the frontlines and serve their fellow Americans, so we are telling their stories, spreading their collective light, and celebrating the best of our country and its people with this prime-time program, Tony Allen, CEO of Biden’s Presidential Inaugural Committee, via Politico.

Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris will make an appearance during the special.

‘Celebrating America’ will also feature performances from a number of well-known celebrities.

Confirmed to perform so far are Justin Timberlake, Demi Lovato, Ant Clemons and Bon Jovi.

More sets will be announced soon, with a number of big-name stars expected among them